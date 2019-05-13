May 13, 2019: Copley / Fairlawn RT

Whimsical Pig
2682 Cleveland Massillon Road, Copley
330.576.6104
www.WhimsicalPigBedandBreakfast.com

 
Copley Coffee & Games
1442 S Cleveland Massillon Road, Copley
330.576.3027
www.CopleyCoffee.com

 
Ray’s Place
25 Ghent Road, Fairlawn
330.835.2233
www.RaysPlaceFairlawn.com

 
Weitzel’s Whimseys
769 Rothrock Circle, Copley
www.Facebook.com/Whimseyville

 
What a Great Hat
2855 W Market Street, Fairlawn
www.WhataGreatHat.com

 
Sassy Sunflower
1351 S Cleveland Massillon Road, Copley
330.212.0633
www.Facebook.com/1SassySunflower

 
Café Arnone
2840 W Market Street, Fairlawn
330.615.6206
www.CafeArnone.com

 
The Market Path
1265 S Cleveland Massillon Road, Copley
330.258.9003
www.TheMarketPath.com

 
Bella Décor
2661 W Market Street, Fairlawn
330.864.4336
www.BellaDecorFairlawn.com

 
Skyway Drive In
2781 W Market Street, Fairlawn
330.836.2806
www.SkywayRestaurants.net

 
Stay Polished
3067 W Market Street, Fairlawn
330.835.0109
www.StayPolishedNailSpa.com

