Lawn mowing app GreenPal expands to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If mowing the lawn needs to be taken off your to-do list, yes, there’s an app for that.

GreenPal is like an Uber for lawn care.

The Nashville-based company has expanded to Cleveland.

Through the app you can find local, pre-screened lawn professionals, according to a press release from the company.

Homeowners can list their service date and lawn care needs.

Lawn care pros then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any details the homeowner provides.

Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.

Once the vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work.

“After successfully launching in 100 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Cleveland find reliable, local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

You can check out their website here.