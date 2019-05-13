It’s a girl! Help name Cleveland Metroparks Zoo sloth bear cub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - You could have a chance to help name Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's sloth bear cub.

The little girl was born in January.

The cub is the first sloth bear cub born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 30 years.

It's the first baby for mom, Shiva, and dad, Balawat.

Guests can cast their vote for the cub's name.

You can do it at the zoo at the sloth bear habitat or online with a donation to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo through the Future for Wildlife Fund.

Here are the options:

Lali: means darling

Nisha: means night

Shala: an homege to mom, Shiva, and dad, Balawat

Donations will help protect sloth bears in the wild. The name will be chosen based on which one receives the highest donation total.

Voting ends May 27.

Sloth bears are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Submit your donation and cast your vote here.

