Gradual warm up heading into the weekend; temps could reach the 80s

CLEVELAND -- Our high was ONLY 50°F (normal is near 70°F). Today’s high is more typical for March 24!

Here’s the good news, impressive moderating trend is coming by the weekend:

Mid-May ‘chills’ (highs in the 40s) are uncommon when examining climatology.

We’ll gradually warm up as we head into the up coming weekend.

Bring on that summer feeling! Here is our 8-day forecast:

A large portion of the US has had very wet conditions. Only 9% of the country is experiencing drought conditions. This is the lowest level in almost 20 years!

Late April cloud cover this year has been much higher than last year. Long range temperature outlook calls for temperatures to trend warmer this weekend!

