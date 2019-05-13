Fox 8 Recipe Box: Strawberry Arugula Goat Cheese Salad with Mint Yogurt Dressing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Spring is in the air at Morton's The Steakhouse! Chef Kyle Perry shared a recipe for a light and tasty salad that is perfect for this time of year. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer found out why mint dressing is the right way to top this fresh combination of ingredients, but the surprise is where you actually put the salad dressing.

Strawberry Arugula Goat Cheese Salad

2 oz baby arugula

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/16th tsp kosher salt

1 1/2 oz quartered strawberries

1 1/2 oz crumbled goat cheese

1 1/2 oz candied pecans

In a mixing bowl toss together the baby arugula, olive oil and salt until well coated.

Add half the portion of quartered strawberries, half the goat cheese and half the pecans.

Mix and toss together

Drizzle the minted yogurt dressing on the bottom of a chilled salad bowl making sure the dressing also reaches up the sides of the bowl a bit.

Mound the arugula mixture on the dressing making sure it reaches a good height. Top with the remaining quartered strawberries, goat cheese and pecans. Make sure some of the dressing is peaking out from underneath.

Garnish with sliced strawberries around the rim of the plate in a star-shape pattern.

Minted Yogurt Dressing

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

2 fl oz Buttermilk

3 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 tsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp fresh chopped parsley

2 Tbsp fresh chopped mint

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

Place all ingredients in the food processor and blend for 10 seconds. Do not use a blender because it will turn the dressing green and frothy.

Scrape down the sides and blend for 5 more seconds

Transfer to a container with a lid and store in refrigerator, remembering to shake well before using

