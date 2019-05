× Endangered alert for 14-year-old Akron girl

AKRON, Ohio – Madison Prockno hasn’t been seen since May 6.

The 14-year-old is considered endangered.

She is 5’4″ and 135 lbs. She has green eyes and frequently changes her hair color.

If you can help, call Akron police at (330)375-2552.

Other missing cases here.