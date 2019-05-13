Driver who hit boys getting off bus in Willowick still at large; victims released from hospital

Posted 9:38 pm, May 13, 2019

WILLOWICK, Ohio -- The two boys who were hit by a car while trying to get off a school bus have been released from the hospital.

According to the Willowick Police Department, the victims were struck when a car went around the bus.

It happened in front of a home near East 300th Street and Barjode Road on Monday.

The driver took off after that and hasn't been seen since.

Police said she is described as a short black female who may have a bun in her hair or a bandanna.

She was driving a red, smaller vehicle that is rusted toward the bottom and had a 30 day tag on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willowick Police Department at 440-585-1234.

