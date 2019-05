Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Kauling Giving are saluting the Malone Scholarship Golf Classic as Cleveland's Own.

Founded by Jimmy Malone in 1996, the classic has provided scholarships for more than 240 deserving students throughout Northeast Ohio.

The 23rd annual edition will take place this July.

If you would like to nominate someone or a place to be recognized as one of Cleveland's Own, click here.