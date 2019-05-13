× Cleveland Browns sign Michigan State running back

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have signed running back L.J. Scott.

Scott is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State.

Scott is a Youngstown native and graduated from Hubbard High School.

He measures at 6′, 227 lbs.

He closed out his four-year career as a Spartan ranking ninth among the program’s all-time leaders in rushing yards (2,855) and carries (610), as well as placing 12th in rushing touchdowns (25).

Scott played in 43 career games, including 23 starts, and added nine 100-yard rushing performances.

