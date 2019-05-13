× Cause of death released for army veteran who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Medical Examiner has released a cause of death for Nicholas Colbert, 36.

Colbert was jailed on a drug possession charge May 8.

The Cuyahoga County Jail reported that he was found unresponsive in his jail cell May 10.

The Medical Examiner says the cause of death was hanging.

Colbert’s family told FOX 8 that Colbert was an honorably discharged soldier, serving ten years in the Army National Guard.

His family says he was also fighting heroin addiction.

Colbert leaves behind four daughters.

