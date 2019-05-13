× ‘Best fit for our franchise’: Cavs make it official, welcome John Beilein as new head coach

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday made it official: John Beilein is the new head coach.

The team said Beilein and the Cavs have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract.

“We conducted a deep and thorough search to find the best possible candidate for the next head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. We interviewed several strong and talented candidates who, no doubt, will get an opportunity to become an NBA head coach somewhere down the line,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. “Following the end of those interviews, it became clear to us that Coach Beilein was the right choice and best fit for our franchise. John is one of the most accomplished and innovative basketball minds and leaders in the entire game. He has a unique ability to create an outstanding culture that will promote the development of young players and provide a solid structure to the entire program; not to mention the fact that John Beilein wins everywhere he goes. We are excited Coach Beilein is joining our organization as we continue to build the foundation that any enterprise needs to be successful and competitive year in and year out.”

Cleveland Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert said he couldn’t be more thrilled to have Beilein as the new head coach. “First, John is a great human being. He cares deeply about his players and others who work for him and around him. He defines the words class, integrity and character. He is a tireless worker who obsesses about finding better ways and the inches that will help his team and the organization grow. John is a brilliant basketball mind and last but not least, John Beilein is a winner,” Gilbert said.

According to the Cavs, Beilein has compiled a career record of 829-468 (.639) as a collegiate head coach. He has recorded 20-plus win seasons on 23 occasions and has finished with a winning record in 35 seasons, placing him in the top 10 for career victories among active NCAA Division I head coaches. Most recently in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Beilein guided Michigan to its third consecutive Sweet 16, and the fifth in his tenure in Ann Arbor, putting Michigan alongside Gonzaga and Kentucky as the only three schools to reach the Sweet 16 in each of the last three seasons.

“I want to thank the University of Michigan for what has been a truly special home and remarkable place for my family and I for the last 12 years. We have achieved great success together and we could not have done it without the incredible support of our administration, coaches, players, staff, students, fans and the entire university community. We shared some of the best moments of my life together and I will always be grateful for that, ” Beilein said in a release. “At the same time, I felt very strongly about this new and exciting opportunity with the Cavaliers. I am very thankful to Dan Gilbert and Koby Altman and honored to be the head coach of the Cavaliers. I love the position the team is in to build and grow and this was something I felt was the perfect fit for me. With hard work and dedication by all of us, we will grow this team day by day and reinforce a culture of success that sustains itself with strong core values. Cleveland is a great city with amazing fans and I am really looking forward to calling Cleveland home for years to come.”

**Read more on the coach, here**

**More on the Cavaliers**

41.499320 -81.694361