Authorities searching for missing toddler in Kentucky

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a missing toddler.

The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly been searching for 22-month-old Kenneth Howard since Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office says they have been looking for the child throughout the night and all day Monday. “There is no limit to the effort being made to find this sweet child,” they said on Facebook.

“There is no greater tragedy than not knowing the whereabouts of a child and we will continue to do everything humanly possible to ensure he is found safe and sound and returned home to his family.”

WKYT reports it’s unclear what Kenneth’s parents were doing when he went missing. Authorities told the TV station, the family spent about an hour looking for the boy before calling police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-349-2914 or Magoffin County dispatch at 606-349-4403.