Are you washing your reusable water bottle as often as you should?

A professor of biology says reusable water bottles can be dangerous to our health because germs thrive in moisture.

Miryam Wahrman, PhD, is a professor of biology at William Paterson University.

As soon as you take that first sip, “the remaining water in the bottle will have traces of whatever was on your lips and in your mouth,” says Wahrman. “There may even be particles of food in the water if you were eating and drinking,” Wahrman said in an interview with Fox News.

So often should you be washing your reusable water bottle?

At least once a day, according to Wahrman.