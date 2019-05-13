3 more flu-related deaths reported in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has reported 3 more flu-related deaths this season, bringing the total number to 21.

The most recent cases claimed the lives of a 59-year-old woman from Cleveland, a 64-year-old woman from Berea and a 88-year-old man from Brooklyn.

The Board of Health documented in their most recent report that there were 4 confirmed cases of the flu last week that required hospitalization, bringing the total number of reported cases to 1,329 for the 2018-2019 flu season.

