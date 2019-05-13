17-year-old indicted for horrific crimes including rape in Cleveland parking garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A 17-year-old has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for several horrific crimes which happened between October 2018 and February 2019.

According to a press release from the prosecutor's office, Michael Hutchins, who is being tried as an adult, has been indicted on the following charges:

3 counts of Rape (with Sexually Violent Predator Specifications)

2 counts of Kidnapping (with Sexually Violent Predator and Sexual Motivation Specifications)

2 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition

2 counts of Robbery

5 counts of Theft

1 count of Grand Theft

2 counts of Burglary

1 count of Escape

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said on October 9, 2018, Cleveland Christian Home staff tried to take Hutchins back to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. He got free and ran off.

Then on November 4, 2018, the teen is accused of stealing a laptop from a woman at Cleveland State University.

On February 14, 2019, a woman was walking through the 5th Street Arcade in downtown Cleveland when authorities say Hutchins reached inside her purse and took her cellphone; he threw the phone as he took off when the victim and a witness ran after him, the prosecutor's office said.

About two hours later, he's accused of walking into a fitness center on Prospect Avenue and stealing car keys from a man.

Then, according to the prosecutor's office, the 17-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a 51-year-old woman in a parking garage on Prospect. The woman was walking to her car after work -- when she went into the garage elevator, Hutchins reportedly got on the same elevator; then, when she walked off, the teen allegedly attacked her. According to the release, when she tried to get away, he threatened to shoot her, and sexually assaulted her, then dragged her back into her car. When he tried to drive away, authorities say he hit a wall in the parking garage, then stole her cellphone, credit card and money. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she called police.

Hutchins was arrested five days later. He was bound over from juvenile court on May 3. He's being held on $1,350,000 bond.

Hutchins faces life in prison if he's convicted.

“This juvenile has continuously ignored numerous rehabilitation opportunities. He is a danger to every person whose path he crosses and needs to be incarcerated for a long, long time,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “I pray that these victims have the strength and support to continue to move forward after these horrific events.”

