$10,000 reward for information on arson that injured Cleveland firefighter

Posted 6:54 am, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, May 13, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A fire that injured a Cleveland firefighter on April 29 has been ruled an arson.

A firefighter broke his leg while fighting the fire at a vacant home on E. 66th and Selma Ave around 9 p.m. that night.

Mayor Frank Jackson and the City of Cleveland are asking for people to come forward with tips.

The State Fire Marshal Blue Ribbon Board, Cleveland Firefighters Local 93 and Crime Stoppers are promoting a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The city will hold a press conference on the investigation Monday morning.

