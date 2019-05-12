Willoughby Hills police investigate after wrong-way driver crash leaves 1 dead, several hospitalized

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Willoughby Hills police are investigating after a fatal crash that occurred on an interstate bridge Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:14 a.m. on the I-271 northbound bridge to I-90 westbound and involved an alleged wrong way driver.

Before the crash, western Lake County police departments received reports of a dark colored sedan traveling the wrong way near State Route 2 and I-90. Officers from multiple departments were trying to locate the vehicle when the crash was reported.

The driver of the sedan, a 23-year-old Cleveland man, was transported to Hillcrest Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, a Mazda SUV, was occupied by three women ages 56, 39 and 32 and two children, ages 9 and 11.

The front passenger, the 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All other people in the SUV were taken to Hillcrest Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

This crash is currently under investigation.

