Texas college student struck by drunk driver receives diploma in hospital

DENTON, Texas - This time of year, many students nationwide are walking across the stage to receive their diplomas, but one Texas student was honored in a different place.

According to FOX 4, University of North Texas student Matthew Herrera was recovering at a Texas hospital after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while walking.

He reportedly suffered a brain hemorrhage and several other injuries during the crash, forcing him to have to miss UNT’s College of Business graduation ceremony Saturday night.

However, the school's president, Neal Smatresk, brought the ceremony to him. Smatresk visited the hospital Herrera in the hospital and presented him with his diploma.

Twitter user @isabellexmaria shared video of the ceremony with FOX 8.

Mical Mosley, the driver involved in the crash, was arrested for intoxication assault and later released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond, FOX 4 reports.