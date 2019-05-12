Space exploration exhibit for Apollo 11 opens at Ohio museum

376713 20: (FILE PHOTO) The deployment of scientific experiments by Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Jr. is photographed by Astronaut Neil Armstrong. Man's first landing on the Moon occurred July 20, 1969 as Lunar Module "Eagle" touched down gently on the Sea of Tranquility on the east side of the Moon. The 30th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon mission is celebrated July 20, 1999. (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)

CINCINNATI — A new permanent exhibit focusing on space exploration and the Ohio native who was the first person to walk on the moon has opened at a Cincinnati museum.

The Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery opened May 6 in the Cincinnati Museum Center. It celebrates the legacy of Apollo 11 and its crew members. The exhibit focuses especially on Neil Armstrong, the mission’s commander and the first person to step foot on the moon.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the exhibit includes interactive elements, original artifacts and equipment, and an immersive theater. A jacket Armstrong wore during the Apollo 11 mission and a moon rock are among the many artifacts.

Officials say the gallery will expand in 2020 to include more interactive and virtual reality elements and live NASA briefings and information.

