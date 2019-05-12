Some showers expected Sunday night, temperatures in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Happy Mother’s Day! It’s been a cool and cloudy one with our high only reaching 54° in Cleveland. Much of our day has been dry, now another round of rain is moving in this evening. A few showers expected Sunday night with temperatures dipping in the mid 40’s.

More of the same Monday, cloudy, cool with scattered showers throughout the day. This system sticks around through early Tuesday morning. Temperatures remain about 15° below average.

Rainfall amounts should stay at less than 0.50″ once this round is over.

We’ll gradually warm up as we head into the up coming weekend. A large portion of the US has had very wet conditions. Only 9% of the country is experiencing drought conditions. This is the lowest level in almost 20 years!

