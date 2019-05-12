Rollover crash on I-271N leaves multiple people injured, road closed

RICHFIELD, Ohio — Richfield police are assisting with a rollover accident on I-271 northbound, just north of State Route 94.

Police report there are multiple injuries.

According to ODOT, the road is closed at I-271 and Brecksville Road.  Motorists should expect significant delays and should travel using alternate routes.

This is a developing situation. FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will provided more information as it becomes available.

