Prosecutor: Human decomposition detected in car driven by the man watching Maleah Davis

HOUSTON — A prosecutor says trained dogs detected the scent of human decomposition in the vehicle of a man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Texas girl.

Derion Vence remains jailed Sunday on a $1 million bond after being arrested a day earlier on a charge of tampering evidence, specifically a human corpse.

Vence told police on May 4 that men in a truck abducted him, Maleah Davis and his 2-year-old son before freeing him and the boy. Maleah is still missing.

During a court hearing Saturday night, a prosecutor said dogs trained to find cadavers reacted to the trunk of the car Vence had claimed was taken by the kidnappers.

Police say the vehicle was used to drop Vence off at a hospital, where he first reported the abduction.

