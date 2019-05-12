× Port of Cleveland trying to entice cruise ships to dock in city

CLEVELAND — The Port of Cleveland is looking to develop a more permanent U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility for processing Lake Erie cruise passengers.

The Port of Cleveland confirms they are planning to spend $600,000 to develop the city. This comes in response to the increasing number of Great Lakes cruise passengers.

Cleveland is reportedly well positioned to be a stopover for ships coming into the cruise system.

The port is planning to convert the Seamen’s Service building into the new facility.

The port is waiting for federal government approval on the renovations. The plan should be completed by September or October.

