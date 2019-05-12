New photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive outside family’s apartment

HOUSTON, Texas – New surveillance images show Maleah Davis and her mother’s ex-fiance Derion Vence walk into the family’s apartment.

The 4-year-old was never seen leaving that apartment.

The video was taken on April 30, the last day Maleah was seen alive. Maleah was reported missing May 5.

On May 3, cameras captured Vence leaving the apartment with his 1-year-old son, a laundry basket, and a black trash bag inside.

Houston police say the laundry basket was found along with a gas can in the trunk of the vehicle that Vence reported stolen.

According to police, canine officers who are trained to sniff the scent of a cadaver were brought to the suspect’s vehicle and other vehicles in the parking lot, KTRK is reporting. Both dogs reacted to the suspect’s trunk, indicating that they sensed human decomposition in the vehicle.

Police also said the same vehicle was seen on surveillance video on May 5 at Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, where someone dropped off Vence.

IS SOMEONE ELSE INVOLVED? Police believe Darion Vence was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by someone driving the same Nissan belonging to Maleah’s mom. It’s the car Vence claimed was stolen. Right now only Vence is charged. #Abc13https://t.co/PgjFTb1QrH pic.twitter.com/7DjCoN2g32 — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) May 11, 2019

Police say there is also blood evidence in Vence’s apartment.

Vence’s bond is set at $1 million on charges of “tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.”