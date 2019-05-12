Multiple people hurt after wrong-way driver hits another car in Willoughby Hills; I-271 northbound ramp to I-90 west closed

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio – The Willoughby Hills Police Department is investigating a serious two car crash that happened on the I-271 northbound bridge to I-90 westbound.

Around 3:15 Sunday morning, Willoughby Hills police say a wrong-way driver crashed into an SUV.

According to a press release from Willoughby Hills PD, there are multiple injuries.

Multiple people were transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield.

Emergency crews are on the scene. There is no estimated time for the ramp to reopen.