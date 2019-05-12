Multiple people hurt after wrong-way driver hits another car in Willoughby Hills; I-271 northbound ramp to I-90 west closed

Posted 6:22 am, May 12, 2019, by

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio – The Willoughby Hills Police Department is investigating a serious two car crash that happened on the I-271 northbound bridge to I-90 westbound.

Around 3:15 Sunday morning, Willoughby Hills police say a wrong-way driver crashed into an SUV.

According to a press release from Willoughby Hills PD, there are multiple injuries.

Multiple people were transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield.

Emergency crews are on the scene. There is no estimated time for the ramp to reopen.

Google Map for coordinates 41.598382 by -81.418447.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.