Mother blames energy drinks for blackouts, fitted with pacemaker at age 32

Posted 12:12 pm, May 12, 2019, by

A mother of three is talking about the potential danger of consuming energy drinks.

Samantha Sharpe, 32, says she drank up to 6 cans of energy drinks a day and started suffering from blackouts.

“The drinks made my heart beat faster, which would cause palpitations, then after I would crash when I needed another one, causing my heart rate to drop to 20 beats per minute,” she told said in an interview with Leicestershire Live.

Sharpe began to suffer from kidney stones.

She says doctors are not sure that energy drinks are the cause, but say they have not helped it.

She has a warning for others.

“I think everyone knows they aren’t good for you – but no one has ever said why they aren’t.”

