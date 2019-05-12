Meghan and Harry share sweet Mother’s Day photo of baby Archie

This is the first Mother’s Day for the Duchess of Sussex, and the royals shared a sweet photo on the Sussex Royal Instagram page.
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands”: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
He was born Monday.