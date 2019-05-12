Meghan and Harry share sweet Mother’s Day photo of baby Archie

Posted 10:05 am, May 12, 2019, by

This is the first Mother’s Day for the Duchess of Sussex, and the royals shared a sweet photo on the Sussex Royal Instagram page.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He was born Monday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.