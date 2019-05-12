× ‘I’m playing for you guys tonight’: Francisco Lindor gives moms Mother’s Day shout out, Indians beat A’s 5-3

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Sunday after Roberto Pérez hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, however what really has Tribe fans talking was Francisco Lindor’s game dedication.

During Sunday’s game, Lindor took a moment to wish all the moms a happy Mother’s Day.

He dedicated the game to all the moms out there saying, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful moms. You all are the greatest and without you guys, the world wouldn’t be the same way.”

He even wished his own family members — his mother, step-mother and sister — a happy holiday too. He said “I’m playing for you guys tonight.”

And Lindor, as well as the rest of the team, surely did play for them.

He had two hits for Cleveland. Mike Freeman walked three times and scored, Carlos Santana had an RBI double and Jordan Luplow singled, scored and drove in a run.

Jefry Rodríguez allowed three runs in six innings for his first win. The right-hander gave up six hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Matt Olson hit his first home run of the season for Oakland. Olson was activated off the injured list Tuesday after missing the first 5½ weeks recovering from right hand surgery.

Cleveland won after dropping the first two games of the series on walk-off hits. The Indians didn’t give the A’s a chance for a third, taking a lead in the first inning and pulling away on Pérez’s fourth home run.

Carlos González and Luplow reached on consecutive one-out singles against starter Daniel Mengden (0-1). After reliever Ryan Buchter retired Jake Bauers on a liner, Pérez drove a first-pitch fastball deep into the left field stands. The ball left his bat at 110.7 mph and traveled a projected 424 feet.

Rodríguez (1-2) and three relievers made it hold up.

Rodríguez allowed back-to-back RBI singles by Jurickson Profar and Stephen Piscotty in the third, but got Olson to fly out and strand a pair of runners.

Adam Cimber struck out two of the three batters he faced. Nick Wittgren pitched the eighth and Brad Hand worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 11th save. Hand bounced back after giving up a game-ending homer to Matt Chapman on Friday.

Oakland finished 4-2 on its homestand.

Cleveland third baseman José Ramirez struck out, flied out twice and grounded into a double play. That ended his streak of reaching base in 20 consecutive games, which had been the longest in the American League.

Mengden struggled through a 28-pitch first inning and never recovered after being called up from the minors earlier in the day. He allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

More on the Cleveland Indians, here.