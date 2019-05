SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Sharon Township firefighters rescued a draft horse who got stuck in a mud pit on Sunday.

According to the department’s Facebook post, crews had to get creative when trying to pull her to safety.

After a lot of team work, they were finally able to free her from the pit.

The horse was able to walk back to the barn and was said to be eating at the time the department shared the post.

They’re hopeful she’ll make a full recovery.