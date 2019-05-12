Family identifies woman killed in alleged wrong-way driver crash in Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Willoughby Hills police are investigating after an alleged wrong-way driver crashed into a vehicle on I-271 northbound Sunday morning, killing one woman and injuring several other people.

According to Willoughby Hills police, a 23-year-old Cleveland man driving a sedan crashed into an SUV around 3:14 a.m. on the I-271 northbound bridge to I-90 westbound.

Three women, ages 56, 39 and 32, and two children, ages 9 and 11, were in the SUV at the time of the crash.

The 32-year-old woman, who was the front passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family identified the woman as Skye Brown of Euclid.

All others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. A member of the Brown family told FOX 8 the driver of the SUV will undergo another surgery on Monday. The passengers are reportedly in stable condition.

This crash is currently under investigation.

