Cool, cloudy Monday with scattered showers throughout the day

CLEVELAND -- It was a cool and cloudy Mother’s Day with our high only reaching 54° in Cleveland. A few showers expected Sunday night with temperatures dipping in the mid 40’s.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

More of the same Monday, cloudy, cool with scattered showers throughout the day. This system sticks around through early Tuesday morning. Temperatures remain about 15° below average Monday. Rainfall amounts should stay at less than 0.25″.

We’ll gradually warm up as we head into the up coming weekend. Feeling more summer-like!

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

