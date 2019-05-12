Cool, cloudy Monday with scattered showers throughout the day

CLEVELAND -- It was a cool and cloudy Mother’s Day with our high only reaching 54° in Cleveland.  A few showers expected Sunday night with temperatures dipping in the mid 40’s.

More of the same Monday, cloudy, cool with scattered showers throughout the day.  This system sticks around through early Tuesday morning.  Temperatures remain about 15° below average Monday.  Rainfall amounts should stay at less than 0.25″.

We’ll gradually warm up as we head into the up coming weekend.  Feeling more summer-like!

