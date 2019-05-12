× Cleveland police search for suspect in fatal shooting on city’s east side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for the suspect in a fatal early morning shooting.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of E. 114th Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday where a 28-year-old man had been shot, police say.

EMS arrives on scene and treated the victim before he was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No information regarding the suspect is currently available.

Members of the homicide unit are investigating. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact authorities at (216) 623-5464.