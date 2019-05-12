Cleveland Browns players visit Cedar Point on opening day

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Every Ohioan knows that visiting Cedar Point is a summer must. Well, Cedar Point, also known as the “Roller Coaster Capital of the World,” kicked off its 2019 season Saturday with some pretty cool guests.

Some members of the Cleveland Browns took a break from training to enjoy opening day at the park.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, wide receiver Blake Jackson and quarterback’s coach Ryan Lindley spent their Saturday riding rides.

It sure looks like they had a great time!

And, as we all probably do too, the park says they’re looking forward to seeing them all on the field this fall!

