CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police responded to R Bar on Wertz Ave. NW around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to a press release, officers found Nigel Gerald Jackson, 22, laying in the front parking lot near the door.

He had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jackson was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital.

Police arrested Tavist Devawn Chester, 24.

He faces first degree murder charges.