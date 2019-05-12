× Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old West Virginia girl

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va. — Authorities in West Virginia are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl whose family reportedly fears she was abducted.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Riley Crossman was last seen Tuesday night before going to bed at her mother’s home in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

Crossman allegedly attempted to contact her boyfriend Wednesday morning around 5:22 a.m. and has not been heard from since, according to WJLA.

She is reportedly 5’6″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and a scar on her forehead.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings. Authorities say she may be wearing glasses.

Her family told WJLA that the FBI has not issued an Amber Alert because it is not a clear abduction and authorities don’t have a vehicle to search for.

Anyone with information regarding Crossman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 258-1067 or call 911.

