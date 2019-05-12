Akron motorcycle officer seriously injured in crash with suspected drunk driver

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Police Department is investigating a drunk driving crash that seriously injured an Akron police motorcycle officer.

According to a press release, shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the officer was hit by a minivan at the intersection of South Portage Path and Bloomfield Avenue.

The officer was headed south on Portage path when the driver of the minivan headed east on Bloomfield pulled out in front of the officer.

According to police, the officer was thrown from his motorcycle and pinned underneath the minivan.

The officer is being treated for serious injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospital.

The 65-year-old driver has been identified as Corrie M. Sharpe.

Her 11-year-old granddaughter was also in the van. She was not hurt.

Police say a breathalizer showed Sharpe had a blood alcohol content of .125.

The legal limit in Ohio is .08.

Sharpe faces multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular assault and child endangering.

She’s been booked in the Summit County Jail.