The Dublin Veterinary Hospital in Perkasie, Pennsylvania has issued a warning about a particular type of dog toy.

The bone has a figure eight shape, and they’ve seen two dogs that had the bones stuck around their mandible in the last two weeks.

It appears to be an issue with the shape and design of the bone. The hospital says they saw two made by different companies.

According to the hospital, one dog was under general anesthesia for nearly a half hour while they removed the bone.