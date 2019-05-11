× Two strangers hold hands to finish Pittsburgh marathon in last place together

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – An incredible photo of the two people coming in last place at the Pittsburgh Marathon tells quite a story.

The race was held Sunday, May 5.

Daniel Heckert took the incredible photo.

It shows Laura Mazur and Jessica Robertson holding hands in the final stretch of the marathon.

Mazur, 37, of New Bremen, Ohio was running her 12th marathon.

Robertson, 30, of Pittsburgh, was running her first.

“I thought to myself, I’m not going to make it. There’s literally no one else out here but me and I can’t do this by myself, I just can’t,” Robertson said in an interview with KDKA.

Robertson and Mazur met at mile 14.

“I told her I’d stay with her if she stayed with me. We stayed together the rest of the 26.2 miles,” Mazur wrote in a Facebook post.

Mazur told NBC News despite holding up the rear of the race, they were cheered on the whole way.

“These two ladies showed what it means to never quit,” Heckert said in a Facebook post.