Super Bowl MVP is now a Kent State graduate

KENT, Ohio – It’s never too late to finish.

Super Bowl 53 MVP, Julian Edelman, graduated from Kent State University Saturday at the age of 32.

Kent State class of 2019… we did it! 🎓 #13YearSenior pic.twitter.com/3uNwamnZkp — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 11, 2019

He posted a picture after the ceremony with his parents.

Earlier this week, Edelman said he wanted to set an example for his daughter and complete a promise he made to his parents.

Edelman started at quarterback for the Golden Flashes from 2006 to 2008.

He was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He’s a three-time Super Bowl Champion.