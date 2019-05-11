Sheriff: 24-year-old shot after breaking into Stark County home Saturday morning

Posted 5:36 pm, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:18PM, May 11, 2019

LAKE TOWNHSIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Lake Township.

Deputies reportedly responded to a shooting at the St. James Allotment around 7:32 Saturday morning.

When officials arrived they learned a 24-year-old man had been shot during a home break-in.

The gunshot victim reportedly forced his way into the St. Patrick Avenue home, prompting the 50-year-old resident to shoot him.

The sheriff’s office said it was a domestic-related incident and the general public has no reason to be concerned.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 430-3800.

