Reese’s ice cream cake comes to a freezer aisle near you

A new Reese’s ice cream cake is being sold in grocery stores.

It contains layers of chocolate ice cream, Reese’s peanut butter cup chunks, Reese’s peanut butter and whipped icing, topped with Hersey’s chocolate.

“We can’t think of a better way to kick off ice cream season than with this new cake innovation for Reese’s lovers,” said Kimberly O’Brien, Rich Products’ shopper marketing manager, in a press release to People. “The new Reese’s Ice Cream Cake combines everything we love: chocolate, peanut butter and ice cream for a dessert worth indulging in!”

One cake serves 9 to 12 people.