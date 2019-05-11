Police investigating after family friend forces 12-year-old girl to get birth control implant, mom says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. -- Police are investigating after a Pennsylvania mother claims a family friend took her daughter to get an implantable birth control device without her permission or knowledge.

According to WTAE, the woman was supposed to be taking the 12-year-old girl to school on April 8 but instead took her to a health clinic where she received the medical procedure.

On May 2, the girl's mother, Misty Evans, learned about the incident and decided to talk to her daughter about it.

"My daughter broke down, started crying and said she was sorry. I said, 'What are you sorry for?' She said, 'I'm not allowed to tell you," Evans told the news outlet.

She stated that her daughter felt threatened. Her biggest concern is that her daughter did not want the contraceptive.

"The family friend forced her. Forced her and told her she had to have it because she was 12 years old," Evans told WTAE.

A week ago, Evans reportedly received paperwork from the clinic stating that the family friend claimed she was the girl's aunt. The 12-year-old had to sign a privacy release form before the clinic would release information about the visit to Evans.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health told the news outlet federal law prohibits clinicians from requiring parental consent to get birth control.

Police are investigating the matter, though they say they're not yet sure what the potential charge would be.

"I just hope the police, they press the charges, and they give justice for my daughter. Let my daughter go in and explain how she day -- that it was a nightmare to her," Evans reportedly said.