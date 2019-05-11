Mother’s Day Forecast: Cool with hit or miss showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cool (literally)! That’s the Mother’s Day Weekend synopsis in one word.

After a sunny Saturday, clouds are filling in with showers to follow. The rain will become more widespread after midnight and taper off by 8 a.m.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

It’ll be a cold rain Sunday with temperatures dipping into the mid 40’s. Hit or miss showers expected tomorrow. So grab your umbrella as you’re heading out with Mom! It won’t be a washout, but it will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will stay in the 50’s. 10-15° below average.

This system sticks around through early Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts should stay at less than 0.50″ once this round is over.

We’ll gradually warm up as we head into the up coming weekend. Long range temperature outlook calls for temperatures to trend slightly below normal this weekend through the middle of next week.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

