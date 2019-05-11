Missouri man charged with buying cats on Craigslist to strangle and kill them

Editor’s Note: Some of the details are graphic.ST. CHARLES, Missouri – A 20-year-old man in St. Charles County, Missouri faces animal abuse charges, after prosecutors say he admitted to police he bought cats on Craigslist to torture and kill them.

Kaine Louzader faces two counts.

A probable cause statement says multiple dead cats and kittens were found between January 1 and May 9, according to FOX 2 Now.

Some kittens were found mutilated.

Court documents said Louzader told police he would strangle or stomp on the heads of the cats in the bathtub or backyard patio. The suspect said after killing the cats he dismembered them by removing the heads or cutting off the limbs.