Baker Mayfield weighs in after Ohio school eliminates valedictorian, salutatorian

MASON, Ohio — Baker Mayfield is weighing in after an Ohio high school is making an effort to reduce competitive culture between students.

According to WLWT, Mason High School will no longer have valedictorian and salutatorian beginning with the class of 2020.

The school allegedly made the decision after a yearlong study involving a focus group of students, family and staff.

Mason’s principal made the announcement Thursday, saying it was part of an effort to improve student’s mental wellness.

“We are moving to a recognition system eliminating valedictorian and salutatorian honors, and shifting to recognizing students who have achieved outstanding academic success through a multitude of pathways. The recognition system will reward our students for genuine academic success based on their academic accomplishments. This will help reduce the overall competitive culture at MHS to allow students to focus on exploring learning opportunities that are of interest to them,” Principal Bobby Dodd told WLWT.

However, Saturday afternoon Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield weighed in on the change.

“This is so dumb,” Mayfield wrote on Twitter. “You’re telling me competition doesn’t bring out the best in people? If you want something bad enough, work for it. People are too soft.”

Social media users responded to Mayfield offering their support, comparing honor titles to participation trophies.

According to WLWT, Mason students will still be recognized for their academic success via the Latin honors system. Students with a GPA of 4.00 and above will be designated summa cum laude; students with a GPA between 3.75 and 3.99 will be designated magna cum laude; and students with a GPA between 3.51 to 3.74 will be designated cum laude.

