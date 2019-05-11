‘I thought I was going to die’: Lyft driver accused of running over passenger after getting bad review

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after they say a Lyft driver ran over a passenger for giving her a bad review.

“I thought I was going to die,” Tenykia Bowe told FOX 35. “It’s just crazy!”

The driver has been identified by deputies as 34-year-old Ileanexie Hernandez.

According to Bowe, she and her daughter noticed during the ride that Hernandez seemed like she was having a bad night. So when they got dropped off at home, Bowe decided to say something nice.

“I was like, ‘Um, I hope that your night gets better,’ and she just ‘spazzed out’ again, went cussing and saying all these different type of words,” she recalled.

At that point, Bowe told Hernandez she was going to give her a one-star rating.

“Because her attitude was very nasty,” Bowe told FOX 35. “As soon as I said that, she floored the gas going straight back. That’s when she hit me and I fell.”

She said Hernandez sped off after that and then came back “hitting the gas, telling us she’ll end our life tonight.”

A neighbor who saw what happened called 911 and deputies were able to arrest Hernandez.

She has reportedly been charged with aggravated battery.

As for Bowe, she fractured her leg and now has trouble walking. She said Lyft has called and is trying to help her.

Lyft released the following statement to FOX 35:

“Safety is our top priority and there is absolutely no place in the Lyft community for violence of any sort. We have permanently banned the driver from the Lyft community and have been in touch with the passenger to express our support. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation into this incident.”