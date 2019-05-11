Dutch street artists transform apartment building into bookcase featuring residents’ favorite works of literature

UTRECHT, Netherlands — A Dutch street artist has captured the attention of people and social media users across the world with a literary mural he commissioned on an apartment building.

Jan Is De Man, along with fellow street artist Deef Feed, commissioned “Bookcase,” which he says is his most interactive mural so far.

He shared photos of the mural with FOX 8.

According to his website, the mural is located on the side of an apartment building in Utrecht, Netherlands.

He and Deef Feed involved the local residents in this project, asking them to provide them with their favorite book so they could incorporate it into the mural.

“We have asked people from the neighborhood to deliver their most precious book so that we can process them in this mural,” Jan Is De Man wrote on Facebook. “Especially in a neighborhood like this, it’s very cool to see so many nationalities and different flavors in a closet.”

It reportedly took “a week of hard work” to create this masterpiece.

Since it’s commissioning many social media users have taken time to visit the mural, taking selfies, appreciating art and some even enjoying a good book.

You can see more of Jan Is De Man’s work by visiting his website, janisdeman.com, and following him on Facebook and Instagram.