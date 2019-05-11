× Dairy Queen sweetens summer with new seasonal Blizzard Flights

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Who says you can’t have it all? Because, Dairy Queen sure thinks you can. Well, you can have all the Blizzard flavors you want that is.

The company has added Mini Blizzard Flights to their summer treat menu.

From now until the end of the month you can get three mini Blizzards at your local DQ, including seasonal flavors, to snack on.

The trio is reportedly served on a cardboard palette perfect for sharing or indulging by yourself.

Why choose one when you can choose three? Introducing NEW DQ Mini BLIZZARD Treat Flights. The best way to try all six flavors on the NEW DQ Summer BLIZZARD Treat Menu, only here for a limited time! 😎 #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/rpVmt4v25i — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) May 2, 2019

Dairy Queen currently has more than 15 Blizzard options on its menu, six of which are new additions.

Essentially, you could try all 15 flavors if you go to DQ 5 times this month.

Here’s a list of the new summer Blizzard treat flavors:

Caramel Cannonball Blizzard Treat: What better way to splash into the season than with a Blizzard Treat named after a quintessential summer activity? The NEW Caramel Cannonball Blizzard Treat is made with sweet caramel coated truffles, crunchy toffee pieces and caramel topping.

What better way to splash into the season than with a Treat named after a quintessential summer activity? The NEW Caramel Cannonball Treat is made with sweet caramel coated truffles, crunchy toffee pieces and caramel topping. OREO ® Cookie Jar Blizzard Treat*: A deep dive into the cookie jar created this delicious Blizzard Treat featuring OREO cookie pieces, chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge .

A deep dive into the cookie jar created this delicious Treat featuring cookie pieces, chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge Brownie Dough Blizzard Treat : A chocolate lovers’ dream, this decadent NEW creation includes rich and chewy brownie dough pieces, choco chunks and cocoa fudge.

: A chocolate lovers’ dream, this decadent NEW creation includes rich and chewy brownie dough pieces, choco chunks and cocoa fudge. S’mores Blizzard Treat: A cool twist on a campfire favorite, the returning S’mores Blizzard Treat includes a delectable blend of marshmallow filled chocolates and graham.

A cool twist on a campfire favorite, the returning S’mores Treat includes a delectable blend of marshmallow filled chocolates and graham. Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat: The DQ brand is bringing back a deliciously sweet Blizzard Treat flavor inspired by the classic fair food, with pink and blue cotton candy sprinkles layered throughout creamy soft-serve.

The brand is bringing back a deliciously sweet Treat flavor inspired by the classic fair food, with pink and blue cotton candy sprinkles layered throughout creamy soft-serve. Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: This returning favorite features refreshing blend of real raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, plus rich and creamy cheesecake pieces.

More on Dairy Queen, here.