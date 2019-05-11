Cool weekend (literally), and rain chances move in for Mother’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cool (literally)!  That’s the Mother’s Day Weekend synopsis in one word.

It’s a sunny start to your Saturday with clouds rolling in late in the day.  Temperatures will range around 50-55° along the lake shore to around 60-65° well inland/south.  Cedar Point is getting back into high gear TODAY!  Grab your sweatshirts and jackets!  It’s a chilly yet dry day to kick off the season with a passing sprinkle starting to fall closer to sunset and the last few hours before closing.

Unfortunately, Mother’s Day will include dodging raindrops  with a 40% chance of showers.. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.  Also, there are no major warm-ups in sight. :(

