Community holds vigil honoring Cleveland’s homicide, tragic death victims

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland communities have suffered great loss over the years due to violence. Now, community members are remembering lost loved ones and addressing the issues their families face due to violence.

Saturday morning a public ceremony was held at Bob Deskins Park near the northwest corner E. 93rd Street and Harvard Avenue honoring homicide and tragic death victims.

The community planted flowers on behalf of those who lost their lives.

"The neighborhood is moving forward and we support them. Our commander of the fourth district is working hard to move the neighborhood forward so we don't have to have this memorial and makeshift services so many times across the city of Cleveland," said Roshawn Sample of Union Miles Development Corp.

The Bob Deskins Learning Garden, where the flowers were planted, will serve as a place of solace and comfort to these families. As well as a place to remember their loved one's live with beauty and not the the tragedy how they died.